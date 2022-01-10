According to fans of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ Sheila went too far in interfering with Brooke’s sobriety.

Sheila went too far in interfering with Brooke’s sobriety on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ according to fans.

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), the villain from The Bold and the Beautiful, is back to her nefarious ways.

Sheila has a long list of enemies, including Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), whom she recently targeted after a heated exchange.

Sheila promptly exacts her vengeance and causes havoc in Brooke’s life.

Some viewers, however, are critical of Sheila’s methods.

Sheila and Brooke were once friends, but now they’re adversaries on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Their rivalry erupted a few weeks ago during a brawl at the II Giardino.

Brooke vowed to get Sheila out of their lives, and Ms.

Carter wasted no time in seeking retribution.

Sheila switched the labels on the champagne bottles behind Brooke’s back, giving her the real stuff instead of the nonalcoholic version.

This is not going to end well… (hashtag)BoldandBeautifulpic.twitter.comSbt04QA6bo

Sheila Carter Wasn’t Supposed to Be a Long-Term Role on “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Brooke’s alcoholism, which Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) helped her overcome, is well known to long-time viewers.

Brooke has now fallen off the wagon due to Sheila, and fans believe Sheila went too far this time.

Sheila’s plan was met with outrage on Twitter.

One viewer commented, “This actually makes me sick, messing with someone’s sobriety.”

Another commenter added, “Screwing with Brooke’s sobriety shows that Sheila hasn’t changed at all, and Taylor was right to keep a close eye on her.”

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila’s plot causes more havoc.

Brooke indulged in a few drinks while Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) was out of town.

They reminisced about their relationship while drinking vodka when Deacon came by later.

Brooke kissed Deacon before the night was done.

Brooke was taken aback when she awoke the next morning in bed with Deacon.

Nothing, however, went beyond their kiss.

Brooke, shaken, tries to make sense of what happened and why she drank.

Ridge could tell something was wrong with Brooke the moment he got home.

Ridge stood by his wife when she admitted to drinking and went to an AA meeting with her.

Ridge is standing by Brooke’s side, but when he learns about her kiss with Deacon, he may change his mind.

Brooke is attempting to keep her night with Deacon a secret, but it won’t be long before everyone on the island finds out.

Brooke has no idea that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) was present when the couple kissed…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.