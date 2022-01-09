According to Giada De Laurentiis, this is the “Easiest Pasta Sauce You’ll Ever Make.”

Giada De Laurentiis has the quickest pasta sauce recipe, which only requires a few ingredients and takes less than a minute to make.

The quick cheese sauce created by the Food Network host is a versatile base.

In a 2017 post on Giadzy, De Laurentiis shared her simple and quick recipe.

“The simplest pasta sauce you’ll ever make,” she said.

“While picking up a jar of pre-made pasta sauce is fine in my book, I find it’s often easier (and a whole lot cheaper!) to whip up a quick pasta sauce at home instead,” the description stated.

“All you need for a delicious, cheesy sauce is pasta water, cheese, and butter,” she added.

To make the dish your own, start with this recipe and add whatever ingredients you have on hand — frozen peas, pancetta, leftover veggies, you name it!”

De Laurentiis demonstrates how to make a one-minute pasta sauce.

It doesn’t even necessitate a lengthy recipe.

In a YouTube video, she demonstrated how to make “the easiest cheese sauce you’ll ever make,” which is ideal for a quick weeknight dinner.

The Food Network host drained the pasta water and set it aside after she finished cooking it.

A pan was filled with a couple of ladles of pasta water.

De Laurentiis then added three cups of parmesan cheese to the boiling water.

“I’m using parmesan cheese because it’s my and Jade’s favorite,” she explained.

De Laurentiis melted the cheese by stirring it constantly.

“You can always thin it out with a little more pasta water,” she said.

She added a tablespoon of butter and seasoned the sauce with salt.

She tossed everything together after adding cooked pasta and frozen peas for “a little color.”

If you do decide to use a store-bought jar of sauce, De Laurentiis has some simple tips for improving the flavor.

The Food Network star shared her “tips to take marinara from good to great!” in a 2020 Giadzy post.

“Let’s face it, in a perfect world, we’d make homemade pomodoro every night,” she explained, “but in reality, we reach for the jar of store-bought marinara quite often.”

“While there are plenty of good sauces to choose from at the supermarket, we prefer the…

