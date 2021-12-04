According to his ex, Serena Williams’ father, ‘King Richard,’ used to drive through poor neighborhoods looking for women.

Serena Williams’ father, ‘King Richard,’ allegedly used to drive through poor neighborhoods looking for women, according to his ex.

During their tumultuous divorce, SERENA and Venus’ father, ‘King Richard,’ was accused of driving through poor neighborhoods looking for women by his ex.

After seven years together, the 79-year-old former tennis coach, who is played by Will Smith in the new Hollywood hit film, filed for divorce from his third wife, Lakeisha Graham, in 2017.

The couple have a young son, Dylan, but are feuding in court over allegations that Lakeisha forged his signature to transfer their West Palm Beach home into her name.

Lakeisha admitted to imitating his writing, but claimed in court documents that he asked her to do everything for him because he was ill, and that the deeds and mortgage were all notarized and witnessed at a loan company.

When asked why she didn’t use a location closer to home, she testified in 2019 that he enjoys long drives and tells her which turns to take along the way.

“He likes to drive, you know, and not say anything,” Lakeisha explained.

He enjoys strolling through impoverished areas.

“He enjoys taking me to places like Downtown Los Angeles.”

Because he likes women, he used to take me to neighborhoods where there were Black women.

Yes, in a way.”

The Sun attempted to contact Richard’s lawyer for comment but did not receive a response.

His estranged wife, 42, also got a (dollar)152K mortgage from ‘hard lender’ David Simon in February 2017 after she admitted to imitating her husband’s writing.

According to court documents, Lakeisha borrowed another (dollar)127K a few months later to buy a truck and start a trucking company, but only paid back about (dollar)25K.

According to court documents from Lakeisha’s deposition, she had previously forged his signature to sell his 1999 Bluebird Wanderlodge Motor Coach, which was valued at (dollar)45K, in order to buy food for herself and their son Dylan.

“My husband primarily broke me because he refused to assist me.

She explained, “It was my son and I not getting any money, so I had to sell it so I could eat and my son could eat… we didn’t have anything.”

Lakeisha approached David Simon for the loan after seeing a “for sale” sign on his (dollar)79K Volvo semi truck tractor, according to David Simon’s deposition.

After the truck split in half in Long Island City, 1,200 miles from their home, Simon repossessed it in June 2018.

