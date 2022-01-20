According to Hisham Tawfiq, tonight’s new episode of “The Blacklist” will have “many answers.”

According to Hisham Tawfiq, the new episode of ‘The Blacklist’ Season 9 will contain ‘Many Answers.’

Dembe’s fate in the two years following Liz’s death has piqued the interest of Blacklist fans.

He was suddenly an FBI agent, and he was feuding with Red.

Finally, during tonight’s new episode of The Blacklist Season 9, the audience will get answers.

Dembe Zuma, played by Hisham Tawfiq, used to be Red’s bodyguard before Season 9 of The Blacklist.

When Dembe was 14 years old, Red discovered him half-dead in a Nairobi brothel.

Red assisted him in obtaining an education, and they have remained close ever since.

Dembe and Red were not on good terms when the show jumped ahead two years in the ninth season premiere.

Something significant must have occurred to cause a schism between them, as they were like family.

Fans were shocked to learn that Dembe was no longer Red’s bodyguard, and that after Liz died in the season 8 finale, Dembe became an FBI agent.

After eight episodes without any Dembe-related explanations, episode 9 will finally give us some answers.

The Blacklist Season 9 premieres tonight on NBC.

“A spate of coordinated attacks on Red’s lieutenants puts Dembe in imminent danger, prompting him to relive the events that led him to join the FBI two years earlier,” reads the hour’s synopsis.

The Blacklist executive producer John Eisendrath gave a sneak peek at the upcoming episode in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Red and Dembe’s relationship reaches a new low as Red blames Dembe for Liz’s death and Dembe blames Red for the tragic incident that led to Dembe leaving Red to join the FBI,” he said.

“A lot of interesting theories on my timeline,” Hisham Tawfiq tweeted after the premiere of The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 8,

Next week, many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many

When the new episode of Season 9 of The Blacklist airs tonight, fans will find out if their predictions were correct.

My timeline has a lot of fascinating theories.

Next week, many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many many

In The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 6, Red discovered that Dembe may have given Liz his letter.

While visiting Agnes, Red discovers…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.