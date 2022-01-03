According to Hollywood’s Top Stylists, 22 Fashion Items Every Man Needs for 2022

According to Hollywood’s Top Stylists, there are 22 fashion items that every man needs in 2022.

From commando underwear to pink suits, Hollywood’s top male stylists reveal the must-have fashion items for men throughout the year.

We spoke with these celebrity stylists because we believe you’ll enjoy their recommendations.

Some of the items shown are from a company that they are paid to promote.

We may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links because E! has affiliate relationships.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items.

You’ve had your fill of waiting, gentlemen.

It’s past time to spruce up that closet.

The new year has arrived, which means it’s time to step up your fashion game in order to look and feel your best while achieving all of your goals.

But where do you start? E! News can help!

We spoke with Hollywood’s top stylists, who are in charge of dressing some of the most handsome men in the industry, just in time for 2022.

Their advice and suggestions are well worth considering.

“After years of dark suits and almost two years of sweats, guys now want more from their wardrobe and want to try new looks,” said Carrie Cramer, a stylist for E! News.

“In terms of men’s fashion, the year 2022 is all about combining comfort and style.”

Prepare to scribble down some ideas and go shopping with the stylish looks featured below.

Keanu Reeves, Jamie Dornan, Simu Liu, and Anthony Mackie have all recently worked with Jeanne Yang.

“As you transition out of sweats, the Meta Pant is a fantastic alternative to jeans or dress pants.”

They’re stretchy, soft, and reasonably priced.

“A stylish and extremely comfortable upgrade to your wardrobe.”

“Get a nice belt,” Jeanne advised.

“A woven belt, such as this Nordstroms belt, is convenient because you can gain or lose weight and it will always fit.”

The rag and bone one for jeans or trousers will look even better with age as it develops a patina and can be kept for years.”

Taylor Lewan, Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Michael Chandler, and Ryan Hurd are some of Krista Roser’s recent clients.

“Men have been gravitating toward a slimmer, flat front dress slack for several years.

The pleated trouser leg is making a strong comeback, as seen on recent red carpets by celebrities such as The Rock and Nick Jonas.

To achieve the elegant drape, pleated pants should be worn a little higher on your waist…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

22 Fashion Items Every Man Needs for 2022, According to Hollywood’s Top Stylists