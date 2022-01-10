According to IMDb, the best and worst episodes of Season 3

According to IMDb, these are the best and worst episodes of Season 3.

Succession recently wrapped up its third season on HBO, demonstrating why fans are so invested in the show.

Succession Season 3 ended with a bombshell revelation, following another season of warfare between Logan (Brian Cox) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) Roy — but what were the best- and worst-received episodes?

Logan and Kendall have been at odds since the beginning of Succession, but season three takes things to a new level.

Waystar Royco is in serious trouble as a result of Kendall’s refusal to take responsibility.

Kendall, on the other hand, seems hell-bent on exacerbating the problems.

Kendall’s own health is deteriorating, making it difficult for most people to take him seriously.

It’s impossible to outsmart his father when his entire family is against him.

Even when the Roy siblings come together at the end of the season to put Logan in his place, it isn’t enough.

Season 3 of Succession is full of dramatic episodes with high stakes and plenty of humor, as it always is.

And the most well-received installment ends on one of the series’ biggest cliffhangers yet.

Has ‘Succession’ been renewed for a fourth season on HBO?

Season 3’s best-received episode was its finale, as it had been for the first two seasons of Succession.

That will come as no surprise to those who have watched it.

“All the Bells Say” not only shows the Roy siblings finally uniting against their father, but it also includes a surprising twist at the end.

All of the previous episodes’ tensions are resolved in a satisfying way.

Perhaps this is why “All the Bells Say” received a near-perfect rating of 9.9 stars on IMDb.

Season 3’s conclusion was praised by critics for delivering on everything that had come before it.

Some fans even speculated that the Season 3 finale of Succession might be one of the best television episodes of all time.

The acting and suspense elevated the finale and left fans wanting more, according to one IMDb reviewer:

“This is one of the best television episodes I’ve ever seen.”

For this heavy-hitting episode, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin delivered masterful performances.

I’m not sure I can wait another year for a…

