According to IMDb, these are the best and worst episodes of Season 1 of ‘Succession.’

The Best and Worst Episodes of Season 1 of ‘Succession,’ According to IMDb

The drama surrounding the Roy family and their media conglomerate, Waystar Royco, has become one of HBO’s most popular television series.

When Season 1 of Succession first aired, it wasn’t clear that the show would become a hit.

By the end of the first season, most viewers had become emotionally invested in Kendall Roy’s (Jeremy Roy) and his siblings’ struggles, even if they weren’t necessarily sympathetic or relatable.

‘Succession’: Three Questions the HBO Show Should Address After Season 3

When it comes to the Roys, Season 1 gets right to the point, introducing a family that is more concerned with their business and power dynamics than with one another — a “family of vipers,” as Ewan Roy (James Cromwell) so aptly puts it.

Logan (Brian Cox) reverses his decision to pass Waystar Royco down to his children in the first few episodes of Succession, demonstrating this.

It’s difficult to know who to root for once the feud between the family patriarch and Kendall gets serious — and that’s before Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) are thrown into the mix.

Character dynamics like these make for a difficult series to look away from.

In the later seasons of Succession, the drama has only gotten more intense.

But, in the first place, what were some of the episodes that drew viewers to the HBO show?

Has HBO’s ‘Succession’ been renewed for a fourth season?

Succession’s first few episodes spend a lot of time establishing the Roy family’s dynamics, and many of the show’s jokes don’t land as well as they should.

Perhaps this is why the series received so many IMDb ratings of seven to eight stars — not bad, but low in comparison to later episodes.

The Season 1 finale of Succession, on the other hand, is the highest-rated episode from the first season.

The episode “Nobody Is Ever Missing” takes place at Shiv and Tom’s (Matthew Macfadyen) wedding, but Kendall is the real star.

In the end, he tries to score drugs with one of the waiters, only to crash their car into a lake.

The accident’s aftermath forces him back into Logan’s clutches.

Kendall’s plight is hardly relatable, and he’s probably not the person we should feel sorry for after the events of “Nobody Is Ever Missing.”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.