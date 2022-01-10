According to Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa side that’s barely cooking is “literally as easy as boiling water.”

‘It’s Literally as Easy as Boiling Water,’ says Ina Garten about the Barefoot Contessa side dish that’s barely cooking.

Ina Garten’s Curried Couscous, a Barefoot Contessa side dish that the longtime Food Network star once compared to boiling water, will make you say, “How easy is that?”

What a “How easy is that?” moment for the celebrity chef.

This is a classic Barefoot Contessa recipe that, like so many others, is easy to prepare.

In her first-ever Barefoot Contessa cookbook, appropriately titled The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, Garten included a recipe for Curried Couscous.

Garten, who now has ten cookbooks under her belt (her most recent, Modern Comfort Food, will be released in 2020), talked about how simple Curried Couscous is to make in her first book.

“I enjoy making this dish because it has a lot of ingredients but it doesn’t feel like cooking,” she said.

“It’s literally as simple as boiling water,” says the author.

“I actually make it with different vegetables every time,” she explained, adding that she gets ideas from the pantry.

“That’s when the best surprises happen,” says the narrator.

Golden raisins or dried cranberries can also be used in place of dried currants, according to Garten.

Her Curried Couscous is also a “terrific side dish for chicken or lamb,” according to her.

Here are the steps to make Garten’s Curried Couscous.

All of the details are available on Food Network, and it only takes two steps to complete.

Remember what the cooking show host said about it being as simple as boiling water?

The couscous is the focus of the first step.

Garten tosses it into a medium mixing bowl.

After that, she melts butter in a pot of boiling water and pours it over the couscous.

She then covers the couscous with plastic wrap and soaks it for about five minutes.

She fluffs it with a fork when the timer is up.

Garten whisks together the couscous flavoring ingredients in a separate bowl.

They include things like yogurt and “good” olive oil, as well as vinegar and spices.

She pours the yogurt mixture over the couscous and tosses everything together with vegetables, currants, scallions, and more once it’s all combined.

Finally, she seasons it to taste with salt and pepper before serving it at room temperature.

Overall, Garten’s Curried Couscous is a quick 20-minute side dish from the Barefoot Contessa.

It appears to be as simple as boiling water, just like the 73-year-old said in The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook.

