According to Ina Garten, four barefoot contessa dishes travel well.

If you want to make Beatty’s Chocolate Cake but don’t want it to get soggy on the way, look for Barefoot Contessa dishes that travel well.

Ina Garten, a long-time cookbook author and celebrity chef, combed through her many Barefoot Contessa recipes to find ones that travel well.

Charlie Bird’s Farro Salad is the first dish on the list of Barefoot Contessa dishes that travel well.

Garten used it in her Food Network show Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro’s “Portable Food” episode.

Garten told National Post in November 2018: “I’d happily eat it every day.”

After a friend made it for her and Jeffrey Garten, the cookbook author put her own spin on it, which was created by chef Ryan Hardy at New York City’s Charlie Bird restaurant.

“It’s incredible.”

Garten described the textures, flavors, and edginess of the dish.

“It simply does everything the dish is supposed to do.”

For starters, it holds up well thanks to the hearty ingredients, making it a Barefoot Contessa dish that travels well.

Not to mention the fact that you won’t have to worry about smearing frosting or ruining an elaborate decoration.

Garten has a lot of cake recipes, but this one is perfect for taking on the road.

Lemon Poppy Seed Cake is “so firm,” similar to a “dense pound make,” as the Modern Comfort Food author explained on her Food Network show, making it “very portable.”

The 73-year-old has made muffins and loaf cakes with the batter, but the Bundt cake is “really perfect” for a “homemade” touch, in her opinion.

Garten’s Lemon Poppy Seed Cake is also more travel-friendly in Bundt cake form.

Another Barefoot Contessa recipe that travels well is this take on a panini.

To hold everything together, the cheese acts as a glue.

Not to mention the fact that they’re panini-style, which means that all of the sandwich fillings are pressed between the bread, making it less likely for anything to fall out during transportation.

Garten begins by making a vinaigrette, which the Barefoot Contessa host believes everyone should know how to make.

She then peels and cores the tomatoes before slicing them.

She then assembles the sandwiches by layering tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil between the bread slices.

She lets the sandwiches sit at room temperature for an hour after drizzling them with vinaigrette to allow the flavors to meld.

Lastly,

