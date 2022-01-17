According to Jamie Lynn Spears’ new book, Britney Spears said to me, “Baby, I’m scared,” then took a knife and locked us in a room when I was 12 years old.

According to Jamie Lynn Spears’ new book, Britney Spears told me when I was 12 years old, “Baby, I’m scared,” and then took a knife and locked us in a room.

BRITNEY SPEARS may have finally broken free from her father’s grip, but her younger sister is hell-bent on reminding her of her troubled past.

Jamie Lynn Spears makes a series of shocking claims about Britney Spears in her new book Things I Should Have Said, including how Britney took a knife and locked them both in a room when Jamie Lynn was only 12 years old.

Jamie Lynn, 30, claims in her memoir that she spent her teenage years working to “hide Britney’s emotional episodes from the world,” describing her sister as “paranoid and erratic.”

She claims the alleged knife incident occurred soon after Britney married her first husband, Jason Alexander, now 39, in 2004, in a “haze of substance,” according to Jamie Lynn.

“One time, she said to me, ‘Baby, I’m scared,’ and grabbed a large knife from the kitchen, dragged me to my room, and locked us both inside,” she writes.

The book has led to a verbal battle between the two sisters.

While Jamie Lynn promotes the film on American TV talk shows, saying on Nightline that she was “scared” when Britney pulled the knife but was too “frightened” to tell anyone, Britney has retaliated on social media.

Britney was furious this weekend, tweeting that her sister had “stooped to a whole new level of low.”

“Please, please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books,” she wrote.

Only a scumbag would make up such nonsense.”

Jamie Lynn, the mother of two young daughters, Maddie, 13, and Ivey, three, recalls Britney screaming in her face.

Britney accused her sister of exploiting her illness when Jamie Lynn discussed some of her concerns about Britney’s mental health over the years on the TV show Good Morning America last week.

“My sister told me I was out of control,” she wrote on Twitter.

She wasn’t even close to me 15 years ago… so why are they even talking about it unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?”

“She never had to work for anything,” said the Toxic singer, who reportedly owns the £730,000 condominium in Florida that Jamie Lynn and her family frequent.

“Everything was always given to her,” says the narrator.

Jamie then posted a lengthy Instagram post the next day, claiming that Britney’s “vague and accusatory posts” had resulted in death threats for her family.

“I’ll always love and be there for my big sister,” she continued.

It’s past time for me to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has ruled my life for far too long.”

Britney replied in a more gentle manner,…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.