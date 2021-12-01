According to Jeremy Renner, Clint Barton was first brought out of retirement by the film ‘Captain America: Civil War.’

Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, has tried to retire from the superhero scene since Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015.

He did, however, continue to draw his bow and arrow.

Hawkeye sees Clint Barton don his costume for the last time in Captain America: Civil War, but Jeremy Renner previously discussed the first time Hawkeye came out of retirement in Captain America: Civil War.

Renner first appeared as Hawkeye in the first Thor movie, when Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder attempted to reclaim his hammer.

Clint Barton aimed his arrow at the Asgardian, but he never got the go-ahead to fire.

Later in Marvel’s The Avengers, he joined forces with Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, the Hulk, and Black Widow.

He was sent on a number of missions, including dealing with HYDRA’s resurgence at the start of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) advised the Avengers to stay quiet during their battle with Ultron.

Clint took them to his family’s farmhouse, where he promised Laura.

Laura was understandably concerned about Clint Barton embarking on a mission to combat an insane Iron Man robot.

However, Clint stated that the Ultron battle would be his last mission with the Avengers.

Hawkeye, on the other hand, reappeared in costume in Captain America: Civil War.

Clint mentioned that he took up golf after retiring, and that he always hit a hole-in-one thanks to his expert marksmanship.

In a 2016 interview, Cinemablend reported that “While [he]first joked that Clint Barton simply grew bored with playing golf during all that down [time], Renner explained to Marvel UK andamp; Ireland that the archer returned primarily for Scarlet Witch and Captain America.”

Clint had no intention of signing the Sokovia Accords when they first came to the Avengers because he was officially retired.

Hawkeye, on the other hand, donned his costume when Captain America asked him to fight in the Avenger’s civil war.

Renner told Marvel UK and Ireland that he “had to repay a debt to Scarlet Witch.”

“And when Cap was called upon, he came out of retirement.”

Hawkeye dubbed Scarlet Witch an Avenger during Avengers: Age of Ultron and aided her in her quest to become a hero.

While he prioritized his family, he couldn’t ignore the needs of his friends.

While Captain America: Civil War was the first time Clint Barton came out of retirement, Marvel’s Hawkeye may be the final time he does so.

There have been rumors…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.