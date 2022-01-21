According to Karen Grassle of ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ this cast member was a ‘Hippie’ with a Liquid Butterfly Boutique.

Karen Grassle, star of Little House on the Prairie, opens up about her life behind the scenes in her book.

She wrote about some of the friendships she made and what the actors were like away from the cameras.

Here’s what Grassle had to say about her “hippie” co-star.

Grassle cherished the friendships she formed while working on the set of Little House on the Prairie.

She wrote about her friendships with Dabbs Greer, Katherine MacGregor, and Victor French, all of whom passed away.

According to Grassle, she and MacGregor hit it off right away.

In her book Bright Lights, Prairie Dust, Grassle says, “We hit it off right away because we both liked to rehearse and we both loved to laugh.”

MacGregor’s passion for her TV role was something Grassle admired about her.

She claims MacGregor wasn’t afraid to put everything she had into the role, which required her to play a villain.

According to Grassle, some actors find this difficult because they want the audience to like them.

On the set of Little House on the Prairie, Grassle reportedly had difficult days, but she claims that her co-stars helped her get through them.

Charlotte Stewart, who played Mrs. Smith, a schoolteacher, was one of her co-stars with whom she became friends.

Stewart is described as a “hippie” by Grassle in her book.

Grassle claims she and Stewart bonded because they were around the same age and were both influenced by 1960s and 1970s culture.

“Charlotte qualified as a hippie in Topanga Canyon,” wrote Grassle, “where she ran a boutique called Liquid Butterfly and wore long skirts.”

She compared herself to Stewart, saying she walked around Manhattan in long skirts and sandals.

Stewart’s energy and approach to her Little House on the Prairie character impressed Grassle.

Stewart “brought a youthful energy and kind charm” to the role, according to her.

She was also impressed by her co-star’s patience with the children on set.

Grassle and Stewart became fast friends, going to parties and spending time together away from the set.

She claims they lost touch because Stewart was only on the show for four seasons.

During Little House reunions, they did, however, reunite.

In a 1960 episode of The Loretta Young Show, Stewart had one of his first acting roles.

She played Maybelle in four episodes of Bachelor Father from 1961 to 1962.

