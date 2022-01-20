According to Karen Grassle of ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ this person was the show’s’secret weapon,’ and it wasn’t Michael Landon.

According to Karen Grassle, this person was the ‘Secret Weapon’ behind ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ and it wasn’t Michael Landon.

Karen Grassle, star of Little House on the Prairie, opened up about her experiences filming the show.

Many members of the cast and crew became close to her.

She claims that one person was so important to the show that she referred to them as the “secret weapon,” and she revealed who that person was.

From 1974 to 1983, Little House on the Prairie aired on television.

Laura Ingalls Wilder (played by Melissa Gilbert) and her family were the focus of the series.

The characters were well-liked by the audience, and the show quickly became popular.

Michael Landon portrayed Charles Ingalls, Melissa Sue Anderson portrayed Mary Ingalls

Grassle claims there was a “secret weapon” behind Little House on the Prairie in her book Bright Lights, Prairie Dust.

Kent McCray, the late production manager, was the person she mentioned.

Grassle claims that McCray was in charge of the show’s scheduling, equipment, and budget.

He had a lot of responsibilities, but he seemed to be able to balance them all with ease.

Under McCray’s direction, “everything worked beautifully,” according to Grassle.

He was one of the people she relied on in the early days of Little House, she says.

“I trusted him, relied on him, and knew I could go to Kent if I had a problem,” Grassle writes.

McCray, according to Grassle, would help with a task even if it wasn’t his responsibility.

She recounted an incident in which one of the trucks became stuck in the mud after heavy rain in her book.

According to Grassle, McCray jumped in and assisted the crew in removing the truck from the mud.

McCray, she claims, approached the situation as “just a problem to be solved as quickly as possible.” He had “none of that ‘not my job’ attitude,” she claims.

McCray was ecstatic about his work on Little House on the Prairie.

Kent McCray talks about his time on the show in his book Kent McCray: The Man Behind the Most Beloved Television Shows.

McCray was ecstatic with how well the show was received by the public.

According to him, the pilot received higher ratings than any other NBC show at the time.

Little House on the Prairie was quickly picked up by NBC as a result.

McCray claims he knew the series was special from the start, but he never imagined it would become as popular as it has…

