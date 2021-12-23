According to Karen Grassle’s book, ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ Michael Landon recommended a doctor who Karen believes gave her meth-laced shots.

According to the book “Little House on the Prairie,” Michael Landon recommended a doctor who Karen Grassle believes gave her meth-laced shots.

Karen Grassle, the former star of Little House on the Prairie, takes fans behind the scenes of her life before, during, and after the hit NBC show.

Here’s what Grassle had to say about her strange experience after taking medication recommended by Michael Landon’s doctor.

On the set of Little House on the Prairie, Grassle claims she worked long days.

She was frequently required to arrive on set early in the morning, and she would spend the night before practicing her lines.

Grassle enjoyed being ready for the next day.

The long hours, on the other hand, had begun to wear her down.

Grassle writes in her book Bright Lights, Prairie Dust that work was especially difficult in the summer because they worked outside in the heat.

She expressed her exhaustion from her long commute and demanding workdays to executive producer Kent McCray, who arranged for a car to pick her up when they filmed on location.

Grassle claims she informed Landon about her exhaustion.

He allegedly referred him to a doctor who was able to assist him, according to her.

Grassle went to the doctor, who gave her shots she believes contained meth (she called it “speed,” which is another term for methamphetamine).

“A rush right through my veins, into my sex organs,” she says.

The shots were “supposedly vitamins,” according to Grassle, but she was unsure.

She also claims that the doctor gave her pills for her pituitary gland.

She claims she didn’t question anything and just swallowed the pills.

At first, the pills given to Grassle by Landon’s doctor appeared to work.

She claims she had energy at first, but her nerves were “shredded” after a while. She claims in her book that she jumped out of a car after the seatbelt buzzer startled her and sent her “shrieking,” but she also claims she felt the opposite.

She became depressed and sought refuge in her room.

According to Grassle, her mother was “shocked” that she was taking medication without knowing what it was.

The pills were thrown out by her and her mother.

After she stopped taking the medication, Grassle claims she felt much better.

During Season 1 of Little House on the Prairie, Grassle recalls having a lot of energy.

During the long workdays, she describes herself as “tuned up and ready to go.”

However, by the second season,…

