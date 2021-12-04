According to Keanu Reeves, early drafts of ‘The Matrix’ included interesting gender commentary, but ‘the Studio wasn’t ready for That Version.’

According to Keanu Reeves, early drafts of “The Matrix” had interesting gender commentary, but “the Studio wasn’t ready for That Version.”

The Matrix forever altered the landscape of action filmmaking.

Critics, students of film, and audiences are still debating various theories.

The Matrix sequel reviews aren’t as good as the original from 1999, but they’re still important to the story’s progression.

According to Keanu Reeves, there was a piece of gender commentary in an early draft of The Matrix, but it was cut by the studio.

Many people around the world were touched by The Matrix.

Fans of transgender people have reacted positively to the film’s treatment of gender identity.

Some moviegoers, however, were unsure if this was the case.

Lilly Wachowski, a co-writer and director, came out as trans in 2016 and confirmed that The Matrix was always intended to address the issue of trans identity.

Some people, on the other hand, have turned The Matrix’s meaning into something more political.

The red pill and blue pill concept was turned into a political message by a few Republicans, including Candace Owens and Kanye West.

After an example like this, Wachowski reacted negatively to Ivanka Trump and Elon Musk.

The camera zooms in on the words “System Failure” in code in THE MATRIX’s final scene.

“You’re afraid of us,” Neo explains.

You’re afraid of change,” the camera says as it moves through the letters “M” and “F,” figuratively creating a space between the gender binary and beyond. pic.twitter.comdjH5uJUw2T

Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss spoke with Entertainment Weekly about The Matrix Resurrections.

They addressed some specific fan theories while taking care not to reveal any major plot details.

Reeves mentioned an early draft of The Matrix, which took a different approach to gender.

The studio, on the other hand, refused to let it into the final stages of production.

“In an early draft of the script, the Matrix avatar was a different sex than the Zion reality,” Reeves revealed.

“I don’t believe the studio was prepared for that version.”

Lana Wachowski thought it was interesting how moviegoers approached her and her sister to ask about The Matrix.

She explained that in the upcoming The Matrix Resurrections, she attempted to address this.

That does not, however, change her feelings about the films’ purpose.

“I don’t want to control people’s experiences or interpretations,” Wachowski said.

“I’m grateful that people have taken the project seriously enough to engage in philosophical discussion with the film and with one another.”

Reeves and Moss pondered what The Matrix had taught them.

