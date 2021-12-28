According to Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner gave all of her children lavish Christmas gifts.

Kris Jenner is more than just a momager, as Kim Kardashian revealed the gifts Lovey received from all of the Kardashian children.

Kris Jenner puts in even more effort than Santa Claus.

With her gifts for children Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Rob Kardashian, the self-proclaimed momager gave Santa Claus a run for his money.

Kris went all out and bought them Moke golf carts, according to Kim’s most recent Instagram Story.

In a video of the luxury golf carts, the Skims guru exclaimed, “Oh my God! Look at our Christmas presents from my mom!”

“Wow!”

“This has to be Kourtney and Travis, for sure,” Kim said as she showed a glimpse of a white car with a skull on it.

Her and Khloe were given adorable pink cars, while their other siblings were given baby blue, yellow, and orange automobiles.

A standard eMoke golf cart costs (dollar)20,795, with custom rims starting at (dollar)495.

The cost of replacing the original seats with white ones and adding benches, as shown in Kim’s video, is an additional (dollar)1,595.

The gift of seeing a smile on your child’s face, on the other hand, is priceless.

Check out the photos below to see the posh golf carts and how the Kardashian-Jenner family spent the holidays!

The momager didn’t skimp on her children’s Christmas gifts.

This holiday season, the momager undoubtedly put the Kris in Kris-mas.

To match Kourtney and Travis’ grunge aesthetic, Kris put a skull sticker on their car.

At the annual Kardashian-Jenner holiday party, the mother-daughter duo dazzled in matching silver sparkle dresses.

Kendall Jenner will be able to wear this stunning gown again at the Met Gala next year.

The twinning moments between Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson are still a treat.

True, Saint West, and Chicago West were among the cousins who were surprised by Santa.

Let’s hope they’re on the good side of the naughty list.

Khloe captioned a series of sultry photos, “‘Twas the night before Christmas.”

Kourtney Kardashian revealed the stockings of her blended family.

Kendall has had this decoration since 1995, according to her.