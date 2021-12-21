According to Kody, COVID has relegated the Browns to the status of “sad, sorry, lonely little people.”

According to Kody, COVID has reduced the Brown family to “Sad Sorry Lonely Little People.”

Kody Brown revealed on Sister Wives on December 19 that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had broken the family.

He claims the Browns have been reduced to “sad, sorry, lonely, little people.”

Kody has struggled to get all of his wives to agree on the same lockdown rules throughout Sister Wives Season 16.

Kody is essentially locking down with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, and her children in order to avoid spreading coronavirus throughout the family.

Christine and Janelle have been socially estranged from Kody.

Janelle has been following the rules to the letter.

Gabrial and Garrison, her two oldest sons, however, are unable to stay at home due to school and work obligations.

Janelle should kick out the eldest boys, according to Kody, so they don’t infect the rest of the family.

Janelle, on the other hand, is adamant about not doing so.

Meri discussed her life apart from the rest of her family.

“It’s lonely,” she said.

“I just miss my family,” Christine says. “I’m sure I would have gone insane if I hadn’t had my girls with me during this entire COVID thing.”

“It’s funny because I do feel lonely through COVID because I’m isolated from the rest of the family, my brothers and sisters, my parents, and then my friends,” Robyn says.

“The truth is, I’ve got four wives who have chosen not to interact with each other during COVID,” Kody says.

They’re enraged, but they’re not even calling each other.

“COVID has revealed us.” He concludes, “They are not even using video media to communicate with each other.”

And we’re sad, sorry, and lonely little people.”

Despite the fact that Janelle hangs out with Christine, it appears that Meri is not one of them.

“I wouldn’t say I say it as often as I should,” Janelle admits.

I make an effort to text or call Meri at the very least.

It’s not something that happens on a regular basis.

This isn’t something that happens every week.”

“I always saw one of the main benefits of plural marriage as that no one in the family would ever actually suffer true loneliness,” Kody tells the cameras.

But, based on our family’s experience, this isn’t always the case.

“And my best guess is that her sister wives don’t feel like having an… relationship with Meri,” he says.

