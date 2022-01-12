Randall Emmett allegedly cheated on Lala Kent with “many” women in “repeated behavior,” according to Lala Kent.

Randall Emmett, according to Lala Kent, cheated on her with “many” women, and it was “repeated behavior.”

Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules is speaking out about her ex-fiancée Randall Emmett’s alleged infidelity, claiming that he had “many” people cheat on her.

She’s MANAGING to stay alive in the face of adversity.

The truth about Lala Kent’s relationship with ex-fiancée Randall Emmett was revealed in January by Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules.

Randall’s cheating was the cause of their breakup, she said on the November 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live, not a one-time fling.

“It’s been going on for quite some time,” Lala said.

“I’ve discovered a pattern of behavior, and it’s not just one person; it’s a group of people,” says the narrator.

The 31-year-old reality star called off her engagement to the 50-year-old film producer in October 2021 after more than three years together, but she believes his infidelity began after she became sober in 2018.

“I don’t know how I didn’t see it,” she continued, pointing out a few red flags that she may or may not have recognized at the time.

For example, “constant phone use.”

“It was glued to him,” Lala recalled.

“He couldn’t even go into a massage without his phone, and if I got close to it, he’d laugh at me.”

According to Lala, Randall was also “gone” all the time.

“He was never around,” she said further.

"But who would be creeping around with him?"

Although Lala may not have seen the signs at the time, the couple had already agreed to a prenuptial agreement prior to their breakup.

“I was always worried about that because, you know, I’m only 31,” she explained, adding that she is “satisfied” with the prenuptial agreement’s terms.

“Who knows what the future holds for me, and I didn’t want him to be a part of whatever I might have.”

I just wanted it to be exactly what I said on the show, ‘What’s yours is yours, what’s mine is mine.’

‘All I want you to do is leave my life.’

When Andy inquired if she and Randall are still in contact, Lala explained that she only communicates with him “through an app” and that their 10-month-old daughter Ocean is the priority.

“There was no closure when it came to my relationship and getting out of it,”…

