According to Larry King, Frank Sinatra was “unhappy” and “lonely.”

Despite being one of the most well-known musicians of all time, many people were unaware of Frank Sinatra’s personal life.

However, broadcasting mogul Larry King claimed to have gotten to know Sinatra quite well.

King conducted an interview with the legendary musician, which he regarded as one of his favorites.

He revealed aspects of Sinatra’s personality that the general public were unaware of.

One of Sinatra’s final major interviews was conducted by King in 1988.

One of King’s all-time favorite interviews was this one.

Sinatra discussed his dislike for tell-all books, such as a recently published biography about him, and admitted that he still gets stage fright forty years later.

Unfortunately, the news is not good.

Larry King, a television legend, passed away at the age of 87.

In broadcasting, an era has come to an end.

On his famous radio show and CNN Rip, King interviewed icons like Frank Sinatra, George W Bush, Lady Gaga, and everyone in between.

“I swear on my mother’s soul,” Sinatra said, “the first four or five seconds, I tremble every time I take the step out of the wing onto the stage.”

Sinatra had a tumultuous relationship with the press, and he gave a surprising number of interviews.

He was, however, at ease with King and was able to share his feelings with him.

King hosted a tribute to Sinatra not long after what would have been his 100th birthday, saying he “knew very well” the musician and that he “knew very well” that he “knew very well” that he “knew very well” that he “knew very well” that he “knew very well” that he “knew very well” that he “knew very well” that he “knew very well” that he “knew very well

“A complicated guy, probably an unhappy guy,” King told the New York Daily News of Sinatra.

Frank could never seem to be content.

Frank had a strange quality to him.

In the midst of a crowd, he felt lonely.”

Sinatra’s general unhappiness, according to King, gave him a distinct worldview, which shaped the way he treated those around him.

King explained, “He understood sadness and he understood happiness.”

“He didn’t have any gray hairs.”

It was all in black and white.

You couldn’t possibly go wrong if he liked you.

You couldn’t possibly do anything right if he didn’t like you.”

Those who were familiar with Sinatra agreed with King’s assessment of the “My Way” singer.

He could be overly generous or coldly dismissive, depending on the situation.

“You have to confront Frank Sinatra directly if you have a misunderstanding with him,”…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Sad news. Legendary Larry King has died at age 87. The end of an era in broadcasting. King interviewed icons …Frank Sinatra…George W Bush…Lady Gaga and everyone in between on his famous radio show and CNN. Rip. pic.twitter.com/BDTYgxc3oP — Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) January 23, 2021