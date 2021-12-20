According to LaToya Tonodeo, Diana is going to upset a lot of people this season in ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’

Diana Tejada (LaToya Tonodeo) has been present throughout Power Book II: Ghost.

Diana has spent the majority of her life under the control of her mother, Monet (Mary J Blige), and father, Lorenzo Tejada (Berto Colon).

She’s starting to strike out on her own now, looking for her independence.

Fans have seen Diana do things in season 2 of Ghost that she would not have dared to do in season 1.

She disregards her mother’s and brothers’ advice, Cane (Woody McClain) and Drew (Lovell Adams-Gray).

In fact, Tonodeo predicts that the character will enrage a lot of viewers this season.

Diana does not appear to be waiting for life to come to her.

She is unwilling to simply hand over the family business to her mother while her father languishes in prison.

“She wishes to pursue her own interests.

Tonodeo told ABC Audio, “She wants to go to school.”

“‘No, this is what you need to do,’ her mother says.

I’m teaching you how to play the game so you can take over.’ She definitely warms up to Tyriq, but that’s a little tricky because we’re a family, and we don’t let just anyone in.

So, I think you’ll be able to see how close we let him in, and how close Diana gets to him.”

Monet has always had a tight grip on her children.

With her rules and regulations, she nearly smooths Diana over.

We’ve seen Diana branch out on her own this season, taking charge of trying to get her father released from prison and connecting with Effie (Alix Lapri) to learn how to balance drug life with civilian life.

Tonodeo predicts Diana will enrage a lot of people as she finds her footing.

“I think [Diana] is on the verge of finding her independence,” she told Distractify.

“Because at the end of the day,” says the narrator.

