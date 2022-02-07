According to Lorde, ‘Mood Ring’ depicts a ‘Privileged Young Woman.’

Lorde claims that her song “Mood Ring” depicts a “Privileged Young Woman.”

Lorde’s imagery can be found throughout “Mood Ring.”

Unlike Lorde’s other hits, this Solar Power song is sung by someone other than Lorde.

This is what this songwriter had to say about the narrator of her upcoming album in 2021.

Lorde is best known for songs like “Royals” and “Team.” In 2017, she released Melodrama, which included songs like “Green Light” and “Supercut.” Years later, she released Solar Power, which included songs like “Stoned at the Nail Salon” and “Solar Power.”

Lorde released her song “Mood Ring” in conjunction with Solar Power, telling the story of a “Pluto in Scorpio” generation.

Many fans quickly adopted the song as a personal favorite.

It was also streamed over 35 million times on Spotify, a popular music streaming service.

“I’m really excited about this song.”

“Mood Ring” is “so much fun to me,” Lorde said in a statement.

Obviously, I did a deep dive into 60s Flower Child culture while making this album… One thing that struck me as a major parallel between that time and our time is our wellness culture and our culture of pseudo-spirituality, wellness, and pseudo-wellness.”

Despite the fact that this song is about Lorde’s experience with wellness culture, it is told through the eyes of a “privileged young woman” with blonde hair.

Lorde elaborated on the meaning of her hit song during one interview.

She’s attempting to heal herself from within.

“Mood Ring” was written by Lorde and Jack Antonoff of the Bleachers.

She even posted a video of herself performing live on YouTube.

Lorde’s imagery can be found throughout the Solar Power track “Mood Ring” and other tracks from the 2021 release, with wellness culture-inspired lyrics.

During a YouTube video with Genius, Lorde explained, “I wanted to kind of paint the image of a privileged young woman feeling like the deck is stacked against her a little bit.”

“‘I’m trying to blow bubbles,’ she continued, ‘I’m trying to keep it light,’ I’m trying to feel happy, but my bad mood just keeps getting the best of me.”

“And I loved immediately imagining that the song’s narrator isn’t myself.”

Lorde stated that the image of dark roots growing out for a non-natural blonde is not a reference to herself because it is satirical.

Although they may be a relatable experience for some listeners, they are not her own personal opinions.

Lorde bolstered those images as well…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.