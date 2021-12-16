According to Marvel’s Hawkeye, another hero was lost in the blip.

When Avengers: Infinity War did what many thought Marvel Studios would never do: kill off half of their heroes in a heartbreaking way on screen, it did so in a way that became instantly iconic.

The MCU gained a distinct visual language with the addition of characters such as Bucky Barnes, T’Challa, Groot, and Wanda Maximoff.

Marvel Studios has continued to answer the question of who was taken in “The Blip” and who remained on Earth with revelations in WandaVision and now Hawkeye, as yet another Marvel hero has been confirmed to have died, even after the release of that film.

There are spoilers in this article.

Following the events of the Black Widow film, the most recent episode of Marvel’s Hawkeye on Disney(plus) takes place in 2018, with Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova attempting to free all other Black Widows who need to be deprogrammed.

After breaking into a house with her friend Sonya (Yssa Mei Panganiban) to track down another former Widow, Ana (Annie Hamilton), the three share a quiet moment over drinks.

Ana inquires about her sister’s health, remembering that it is still Infinity War time, so she is still alive but hasn’t seen her, and she responds that she is fine.

Yelena then excuses herself to the restroom, where she explodes into The Blip’s iconic dust while looking in the mirror.

As the dust settles in the air, it collects again as the bathroom’s interior changes.

The five years on Earth had passed, despite Yelena’s disappearance in the blip being instantaneous.

Yelena is briefly involved in the action, but the purpose of this scene is to tie together her Hawkeye appearance and the Black Widow movie’s post-credit scene.

Only one episode of Marvel’s Hawkeye remains, and it appears that Florence Pugh’s character will be featured even more prominently in the finale.

The most pressing question about her character as the show draws to a close is: where will she appear next?

Clint Barton must team up with Hawkeye’s young archer Kate Bishop to confront enemies from his past as Ronin in order to return to his family in time for Christmas while in New York City following Blip.

Vera Farmiga also makes an appearance in the show…

