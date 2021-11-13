According to Meghan Markle’s text, Prince Harry was subjected to “constant berating” from the Royal Family.

According to Meghan Markle’s text, Prince Harry has been subjected to “constant berating” from the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle’s text messages to royal aide Jason Knauf reveal that the Duchess of Sussex was concerned about Prince Harry’s alleged “constant berating” from members of the royal family.

The United Kingdom claims

The texts between the royal and her former communications secretary were shared in court on Friday, November, according to the Press Association.

12 as part of the appeals hearing for MailOnline.

In February, a judge ruled that parts of Meghan’s “private” letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, were unlawfully reproduced by the publication, which is owned by Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

Meghan told Knauf she planned to write the letter after her May 2018 wedding because she saw “how much pain this is causing [Harry].”

“Even after spending a week with his father [Prince Charles] and endlessly explaining the situation, his family seem to forget the context—and revert to ‘can’t she just go see him and make this stop?'” Meghan wrote in her text.

“They fundamentally don’t understand, so at the very least, H will be able to communicate with his family through writing.”

‘She wrote him a letter, which he still has.’

“By taking this course of action, I am shielding my husband from this constant berating, and while unlikely, it may give my father pause,” she continued.

“By taking this course of action, I am shielding my husband from this constant berating, and while unlikely, it may give my father pause,” she continued.

The palace did not respond to an E! News request for comment.

Meghan also explained her thought process while writing the letter to Knauf, writing, “Obviously everything I have drafted is with the understanding that it could be leaked, so I have been meticulous in my word choice,” according to the PA.

The Duchess justified her decision by telling Knauf that she’s “only ever called him daddy” and that “in the unfortunate event that it leaked, it would pull at the heartstrings.”

Knauf also spoke to the court about his collaboration with Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, who had previously accused Meghan of bullying palace aides (claims that have since been rescinded).

The former secretary testified that he and Meghan discussed the book “on a regular basis,” and that he communicated with Prince Harry about Scobie and Durand’s meetings.

“I totally agree that we..,” Prince Harry wrote in an email to Knauf, according to the PA.

Latest News from Infosurhoy