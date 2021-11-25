According to Method Man, the song “Ghost” from “Power Book II” was “written exclusively” for Mary J. Blige.

According to Method Man, ‘Power Book II’: Ghost was ‘written exclusively’ for Mary J Blige.

Mary J Blige has been a music icon for decades.

After establishing herself as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige began dabbling in acting.

She debuted in the hit Starz series Power Book II: Ghost in 2020.

Power Book II: Ghost is a direct sequel to Starz’s six-season original series Power.

50 Cent executive produced both series.

New characters were introduced to the Power universe in the sequel series, one of whom was Blige’s character, drug queenpin Monet Tejada.

In a 2020 interview with supermodel Naomi Campbell for her web series No Filter with Naomi, Blige revealed what she enjoys about acting.

“You get to put all of your energy into something on paper, and what makes it real is what you really feel,” Blige explained.

“So I get to give this character anger or sadness or strength or whatever I’m feeling or wherever I can get it from — my past, something bad that happened, something good that happened — and let them live.”

And it’s therapeutic for me because it gets things out of me — things I can’t deal with or do anymore, or won’t do, I have to give to the character.”

As a teen, Mary J Blige never smiled.

Blige’s longtime friend and Power co-star Method Man discussed Blige’s role in the series in a 2021 interview with Metro.

“Mary brought a big audience,” he said of her appearance on the show.

“They were well-informed.”

“Plus, Mary was a fan of the show, and I believe it was written specifically for her, particularly with the Monet character, which I think she is fantastic at,” he continued.

“I enjoy seeing Mary step outside of her comfort zone in terms of being on stage, singing, and other things.

She’s just getting started in the acting world, and there’s always room for improvement, and she has my full support.”

Mary J. Blige Dispelled a Popular Myth About One of Her Classic Albums

On the set of Power, Method Man and Mary J. Blige never met.

They’ve been together for a long time.

The artists collaborated on Method Man’s first solo album in 1995…

Entertainment news from Infosurhot.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]