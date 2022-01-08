According to Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley and Sammy Davis Jr.

Michael Jackson met Elvis Presley and Sammy Davis Jr. when he was a member of The Jackson 5.

During an interview, Jackson stated that Elvis Presley and Miles Davis repeatedly advised The Jackson 5 not to use drugs.

Elvis Presley and Miles Davis had a similar drug problem.

Jackson discussed meeting celebrities during the early years of The Jackson 5 in a 2001 interview with ABC News.

“Frank Sinatra lived right above us,” recalled the King of Pop.

“Every day, he’d see us playing basketball.”

And Fred Astaire was just around the corner.

I’d be able to speak with them, learn from them, and listen to them.

Those were some of the best times I’ve ever had.”

Jackson recalled meeting Elvis Presley and Miles Davis.

“When I was 16, my brothers and I were doing Las Vegas every night, and Elvis and Sammy Davis Jr. would sit us in a row and lecture us,” Jackson said.

“They warned us, ‘Don’t ever do drugs.’

It was an experience I will never forget.”

Elvis Presley used drugs, despite what he told The Jackson 5.

When he died in 1977, codeine, Percodan, and other drugs were discovered in his system, according to Rolling Stone.

This did not imply that Elvis wanted to encourage young people in the United States to use drugs.

Elvis Presley expressed his fears about drug culture to both President Richard Nixon and Vice President Spiro Agnew, according to the book Careless Love: The Unmaking of Elvis Presley.

Elvis was concerned about the effects of drugs on young people in the United States.

In the White House, he famously discussed the topic with Nixon.

Elvis Presley shaking hands with Richard Nixon became an iconic image.

The time the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll spent with a US President became the subject of two films: Elvis Meets Nixon, a mockumentary, and Elvis and Nixon, a television movie.

Kevin Spacey played the president, and Michael Shannon played Elvis.

According to Sammy Davis Jr.’s autobiography, Why Me?

Davis used drugs, but he did not approve of them.

During an interview, he was asked about his thoughts on illegal drugs.

He opined, “I think it’s s***, man.”

“And by that I don’t mean…

