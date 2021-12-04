According to Mike ‘The Situation,’ a Christmas special and Season 5 of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ are on the way.

Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation ended in September 2021.

Since then, fans have been waiting for information on the MTV series’ fifth season.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife recently teased details about the new season on their podcast, and we finally have an update thanks to them.

Find out what the Sorrentinos thought about Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5’s release date.

In addition, learn about the upcoming Christmas special starring the Jersey Shore cast.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 is almost ready to be edited, as Sorrentino revealed on the Here’s the Sitch podcast.

In the November episode “Let Your Cup Runneth Over,” Sorrentino teased, “We’re about to wrap it up this week to finish it up.”

This week on Here’s The Sitch, we talk about the holidays, chaos in the Situation household, and more! It’s available now wherever you listen to podcasts! https:t.colT0h2vOSdepic.twitter.comdWBFBkbbss

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 will premiere in a few weeks, according to Sorrentino.

However, there is a holiday special to watch in the meantime.

The Sorrentinos discussed the new season possibly airing in January, about a week after the Christmas special, during the “Let Your Cup Runneth Over” episode.

“It’s an estimate, guys,” Sorrentino clarified.

We dug into Sorrentino’s silence on the Christmas special.

According to Wikipedia, the “Family Christmas Special” of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will air on Dec.

It is currently unknown what will be included in the special.

However, based on the title, it’s safe to assume the MTV special will feature the roommates and their families prominently.

The Jersey Shore cast has previously done “Hottest Hookups,” “Biggest Blowups,” and “A Very Jersey Friendsgiving,” among other things, but this is their first Christmas special.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, and Angelina Larangeira teased what’s to come in season 5 in the “Meatball Wrap-Up Special” that aired after the season 4 finale.

At the end of the special, the roommates raised a glass to Larangeira, who mentioned freezing her eggs.

Farley and her fiancé Zach “24” Carpinello are also planning a wedding.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.