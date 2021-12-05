According to Molly’s actor, fans of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ should keep an eye out for one important thing in the upcoming episodes.

According to Molly’s actor, fans of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ should keep an eye out for one key thing in the upcoming episodes.

Not only is Dexter Morgan threatened by Kurt Caldwell, but he is also threatened by Molly Park.

Molly, played by Jamie Chung, is a well-known true-crime podcaster from California with a large following of amateur sleuths eager to solve the cases on her show.

Despite the fact that she’s in town by chance, she’s still a threat to Dexter.

When it comes to her character in Dexter: New Blood, Chung says there’s one thing fans should keep an eye out for.

Dexter: New Blood is a remake of the 2006 television show Dexter, and it picks up eight years after he faked his death and fled Miami.

He’s since moved to the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York, where he works as a clerk under the name Jim Lindsay.

He’s tried everything he can to forget about his past, but when his son, Harrison Morgan, reappears, it comes back to haunt him.

Dexter slips and murders Matt Caldwell, unaware that he is the son of Kurt Caldwell, one of Iron Lake’s most powerful men.

His character description reads, “He’s a true man of the people.”

“Count yourself fortunate if he’s got your back.”

But if you offend Kurt or anyone he cares about, God help you.”

As Molly arrives in the area to investigate a string of missing women, the search for Matt begins.

Harrison visits her website to learn more about her and discovers a program about the Trinity Killer.

He is enraged by the language she uses to discuss the case, and he appears to lash out at Ethan.

Is a Harrison Spinoff in the Works for ‘Dexter: New Blood’?

Chung was interviewed on the Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up podcast after the most recent episode, where she discussed her character in greater depth.

When asked for hints about what’s to come by the interviewer, executive producer Scott Reynolds, Chung advised them to simply listen.

She said around the 12:30 mark, “I would pay attention to the podcast recordings that are played on the show.”

“Some good Easter-eggy stuff is going on inside that thing,” Reynolds continued.

They didn’t say much, but they seemed to imply Molly’s knowledge of the Bay Harbor Butcher case and Dexter’s brother Brian Moser.

The Trinity podcast’s full recording revealed this, demonstrating the danger Molly poses to Dexter’s current life.

Episode of ‘Dexter: New Blood’…

