Will you meet The One in 2022, according to Mystic Meg’s sex and love forecasts?

According to Mystic Meg’s sex and love predictions, will you find The One in 2022?

Are you looking for love in 2022, or hoping to rekindle your relationship?

The stars have the key to making love work for you.

21st to 20th March

SINGLING OUT: The new year begins with an intriguing twist as Venus moves backwards in the sky, indicating a possible reconnection with someone you’ve never forgotten.

COUPLING UP: You’ve figured out a clever love strategy and are ready to put it into action.

LOVING FOR LIFE: If you want to be happy together for the rest of your life, pay attention to Saturn’s constant presence in your friendship sector.

SEASONS OF INTENSE DESIRE:

Spring: Aim for the stars, both physically and emotionally.

Summer: Skinny dipping can make love more intense.

Autumn’s love profile includes muddy boots and crackling fires.

Winter: Your fate is rewritten by the letters “T” and “B.”

21st April to 21st May

SINGLING OUT: When Mars and Venus meet in your aim-high love zone around March 6, you’ll discover a brilliant mind and a gorgeous body.

COUPLING UP: In 2022, you are emotionally ready to go the extra mile for love.

Words that begin as wishes have the potential to become reality in July.

LOVING FOR LIFE: You’ve been through a lot together, and your love may be frayed and torn.

However, 2022 is an excellent year to rekindle a long-distance relationship.

INTERESTING SEASONS:

The sound of lapping waves heralds the arrival of springtime and the beginning of new love relationships.

Summer: Summer love-finders are red and white awnings.

Autumn: A face illuminated by firelight has the potential to elicit feelings of love.

Winter: A merry-go-round can quickly turn into a rollercoaster if you’re not careful.

May 22nd – June 21st

SINGLING OUT: In 2022, you’ll spend the majority of your time pondering what and who you want in terms of love.

You go after it from August onwards, with Mars boosting your self-assurance.

COUPLING UP: It’s not always easy to see things through before getting distracted or diverted.

However, 2022 is an outlier, particularly in terms of romance.

LOVING FOR LIFE: The key to new shared excitement in the coming year is to let love lead you.

On November 8, a total lunar eclipse brings true feelings to the surface.

INTERESTING SEASONS:

Spring: When you work together, sexy sparks fly.

Walking vacations, hiking, and history trails are all great ways to fall in love during the summer.

Autumn: Kicking through the leaves can bring a tender connection to the surface.

Winter: You benefit from the healing power of touch.

June 22nd – July 22nd

SINGLING OUT: As attraction planet Mars becomes more active in your horoscope, expect a year of increasing sexual tension.

COUPLING UP: Venus gives you two months of pure partnership bliss at the end of the year, but in between…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.