According to Nintendo, when ‘The Legend of Zelda’ was first released on the NES, it sold one million copies in one day.

While modern games sell millions of copies quickly, older games did so as well – and sometimes even faster.

Former Nintendo UK agent Mike Wensman claimed to have sold 1 million copies of The Legend of Zelda on the first day of its release in Japan, according to a gaming magazine.

For comparison, it took nearly a month for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to reach 1.3 million copies on the Nintendo Switch and Wii U.

While the 1983 video game crash put the industry on hold, Nintendo had no intention of giving up.

Super Mario Bros., released in 1985, and The Legend of Zelda, released in 1986, were among the NES games that helped resurrect the video game industry.

The Legend of Zelda was released on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) on February 21, 1986. It followed Link’s journey to save Princess Zelda from the evil Ganon.

In total, over 6.5 million copies were sold.

The Legend of Zelda was first released for the Famicom Disk System on February 21, 1986, forever changing video games as we knew them.

According to The Games Machine magazine (hashtag)14, 1 million of those sales occurred on the first day that The Legend of Zelda was released in Japan.

While The Games Machine magazine ceased publication in 1990, the Internet Archive examines comments made by Mike Wensman, Nintendo’s UK agent at the time.

The quote appears in an article about the challenges that developers face when creating new video game consoles.

The “Nintendo II,” which was officially released as the SNES, was still in development, according to the author.

With more hardware came more complex 16-bit games, such as The Legend of Zelda II: Link’s Adventure.

Nintendo spent more than a year developing the 8-bit game Legend of Zelda, which was released on the NES in 1986, according to Wensman.

Wensman, on the other hand, believes that investing more time in quality pays off.

The Games Machine magazine reported (via Internet Archive) that “According to Wensman… Legend of Zelda sold a mind-boggling million copies in Japan on its first day of release.”

While the first Legend of Zelda game had a strong start, fans may be curious about the total number of copies sold and how it compares to previous games…

