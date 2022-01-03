According to one author, Queen Elizabeth released one photo that led Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to believe that royals were working against them.

Many royal watchers believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a feud with other royals.

This feud began a few years ago, but it was reportedly exacerbated in early 2020 when Queen Elizabeth released a special photograph.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex felt the institution was “conspiring” against them, according to a royal author who wrote a book about it.

Queen Elizabeth is said to get along well with Harry and Meghan.

Despite the rumored schism between the Sussexes and other members of the royal family, the couple continues to speak highly of Her Majesty.

“My grandmother and I have a really good relationship and understanding, and I have deep respect for her,” Harry said during the infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

Meghan also stated that the queen has always been “amazing” to her.

Her Majesty made Meghan feel at ease during their 2018 visit to Cheshire, she said.

“It made me think of my grandmother,” Meghan told Oprah, “where she’s always been warm and inviting and really welcoming.”

Harry and Meghan welcomed a daughter in June 2021, naming her Lilibet after Queen Elizabeth’s childhood nickname.

A portrait of Her Majesty The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge, and Prince George has been released to mark the start of a new decade.

Ranald Mackechnie captured the image in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.comER5nqBMpz0

Despite the fact that the Sussexes appear to have a good relationship with Queen Elizabeth, they were said to be upset when she released a photo in early 2020.

Her Majesty released a New Year’s photo with her son Prince Charles, grandson Prince William, and great-grandson Prince George, according to author Andrew Morton.

As a result, Harry and Meghan began to question their place in the royal family.

In his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess (via Mirror), Morton wrote, “The royal couple suspected that the entire institution was conspiring against them.”

“The evidence was all around them as they saw it.”

The unspoken code was simple: the monarchy’s future was secure, Meghan and Harry included.”

