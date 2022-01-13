According to parents, the superpowers you develop after having a baby have everything to do with reflexes and strength.

According to parents, the superpowers you develop after having a child have everything to do with reflexes and strength.

According to a new poll, more than four out of five Americans say becoming a parent is the most rewarding thing they’ve ever done.

According to the survey, 86 percent of expectant parents and parents of children aged 0 to 6 believe their child’s milestones are more rewarding than their own.

The most rewarding milestone for their children and themselves, according to more than two-thirds of parents (67 percent), is learning to walk.

The study, which was conducted on behalf of Stokke by OnePoll, also revealed several ways in which parents prepared for the arrival of their new baby.

More than two-fifths of respondents (43%) said that becoming a role model was the most difficult aspect of becoming a parent.

Respondents also prepared their homes for their new babies in addition to assuming their new role as mentors.

Sixty-eight percent bought baby monitors and other baby-related items, and 63 percent set out to baby-proof their home.

“Do it slowly but methodically,” one respondent said when asked what advice they would give to parents who are babytoddler proofing their homes.

Concentrate on outlets and sharp corners first, and then childproof what [the]child can reach as they grow.”

And, as it turned out, after the parents brought their new baby home, even more adjustments were required.

The long nights without sleep were cited by nearly half of those polled (49%) as their least favorite aspect of becoming a parent.

Despite the sleep deprivation, more than four out of five parents (83%) agreed that they needed to trade in their Friday night out for cuddle sessions at home with their baby, and they were willing to do so.

“We recognize that bringing a baby home is the beginning of a wonderful but often stressful journey, and we want to support parents and caregivers,” said Stokke CEO Jacob Kragh.

Many parents claim that having a child gives them superpowers, with the ability to understand “kid language” being the most common (63 percent).

Within the first two months of parenthood, nearly three out of five parents learn what “dadmom reflexes” are.

And 53% of all parents developed “super strength,” such as opening their child’s strong little hands to find something they shouldn’t have.

Moms were also more likely than men to develop eyes on the back of their heads, with 53 percent of women achieving this feat versus only 42 percent of men.

The little things are the favorite part of becoming a parent for more than seven in ten (71%) of respondents.

Kisses, hugs, and jokes, according to parents, are what truly matter when adjusting to their…

