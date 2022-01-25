According to Piers Morgan, Adele has ruined countless fans’ dream vacations by disappearing up her celeb backside.

“The show must go on!” is the most famous phrase in show business.

When performers were injured doing death-defying stunts or animals became loose in circuses in the 19th century, the ringmaster would bound out to keep the show going and prevent the audience from becoming worried or panicked and fleeing the Big Top.

Freddie Mercury immortalized the maxim in a Queen song about the late, great singer’s determination to keep working even as he was dying of HIVAids.

“The show must go on,” Freddie sang, “inside my heart is breaking, my make-up may be flaking, but my smile, still, stays on… I’ll face it with a grin, I’m never giving in, on with the show… I’ll top the bill, I’ll overkill, I’ve got to find the will to carry on, on with the show, the show must go on!”

When I heard about pop superstar Adele’s decision to cancel her Las Vegas residency just hours before it began, I thought of those heroic and courageous words. It was far too late for many fans who had traveled from all over the world, at great expense, to be there.

To take such drastic measures so close to the show’s start time suggested that something irreversibly seismic had occurred to derail the three-month “Weekends with Adele” tour, for which tens of thousands of tickets had been sold for up to (dollar)5,000 each.

And, sure enough, Adele provided one: it was the deadly virus that has ravaged the world for the past two years.

She apologized to her fans on Instagram, sobbing hysterically as she explained that it was all due to the damn Covid-19 and pandemic-related equipment supply chain issues.

“I’m so sorry,” she bemoaned, “but my show isn’t ready.”

I’m inconsolably upset and humiliated.

Delivery delays and Covid have ruined our business.

Half of my crew and team have been sick with Covid and are still sick, so finishing the show has been impossible.

“I’m gutted because I can’t give you what I have now.”

Please accept my apologies for the short notice.”

As with Boris Johnson’s excuses for attending lockdown-breaking No 10 parties and Meghan “Princess Pinocchio” Markle’s incendiary smears against the Royal Family to Oprah Winfrey, a conflicting version of events emerged almost as quickly as it spilled out of Adele’s tear-streaked lips.

Myriad reports from well-placed sources at the venue, Caesars Palace, quickly suggested the real reason was her blazing behind-the-scenes squabbles with renowned concert set designer Esmeralda…

