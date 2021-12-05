According to Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince George had a daily “massive fight” until he intervened.

According to Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince George had a “massive fight” every morning until he intervened.

Siblings fight like no one else.

Prince William revealed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte have issues with their morning routine and used to quarrel on a daily basis.

“Most mornings, Charlotte and George have a massive fight over which song is played in the morning,” the Duke of Cambridge, 39, revealed on the “Time to Walk” season 2 finale, which premieres on Monday, December 6, for Apple Watch for Fitness(plus) subscribers and on Apple Music 1.

“And now I have to basically prioritize that someone does this one one day, and then it’s someone else’s turn the next day.”

So George has his turn, followed by Charlotte.

The clamor for music is as loud as it gets.”

According to Town and Country, the father of three — he and wife Duchess Kate have three children: George, 8, Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — revealed that while his mother played Tina Turner’s “Simply the Best,” his children prefer Shakira’s “Waka Waka.”

“There are a lot of hip movements going on right now.”

“There’s a lot of putting on of clothes,” William explained.

“Charlotte, in particular, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet outfits.”

Louis follows her around, trying to do the same thing.

It’s a really happy time, and the kids are just having a good time dancing, messing around, and singing.”

The Royal Air Force veteran included a personal favorite, ACDC’s “Thunderstruck,” in addition to Turner and Shakira’s hits. The royal said it helps him start his Monday mornings off right.

“There’s nothing better than listening to Thunderstruck when you’re bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get back into the grind of the week,” he told the Daily Mail.

“It completely wakes you up, puts you in the best mood possible for the rest of the week, and gives you the feeling that you can take on anything.”

It’s difficult not to dance or nod along to this song.”

While William shares a number of personal anecdotes in the 38-minute episode, which he recorded while on his own walk, the topic he was truly there to discuss was mental health, a cause he has supported for years.

“It’s been walking.”

