According to Princess Diana’s astrologer, Meghan Markle will ‘create shockwaves’ in 2022, which will ‘jangle the royal family.’

Meghan Markle will ‘create shockwaves’ in 2022, according to Princess Diana’s astrologer, causing the royal family to be ‘jangled.’

Meghan Markle will ‘create shockwaves’ in 2022, according to Princess Diana’s astrologer, which will ‘jangle the royal family.’

Meghan Markle is about to “shock the royal family” next year, according to Princess Diana’s astrologer.

Debbie Frank, Meghan’s late mother-in-law’s close confidante, predicts Meghan will push herself even further out of her comfort zone in 2022.

In an interview with Hello!, Debbie predicted what the future holds for Leo sign Meg.

Meghan is taking stock in January when a long-drawn-out battle reaches a tipping point, she said.

“In March, she’ll be looking for new ventures that will add a new dimension to her life, and she’s capable of pulling things out of the hat that will cause a few shock waves once more.”

“During the Platinum Jubilee period, Meghan’s need to find her voice and speak her truth may jangle other royals,” Debbie added.

In the autumn, the cosmos, on the other hand, takes on a more serene appearance for her.”

According to Buckingham Palace plans released in June, Prince Harry wants to be a part of the Queen’s four-day extravaganza next year.

According to the Palace, the Queen’s 70th year on the throne will be commemorated next June with a four-day Bank Holiday weekend.

Visit our live blog for the most up-to-date news on the Royal Family.

Harry, 37, appears to want to be there to share the joyous occasion with his grandmother.

Both Harry and Meghan, who are both 40 years old, have formally stepped down as working royals, with their royal patronages and military titles revoked.

They have expressed an interest in returning for family gatherings.

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy