According to Ree Drummond, the Pioneer Woman Brie Appetizer is a dish that “no one ever doesn’t love.”

According to Ree Drummond, “No One Ever Doesn’t Love” the Pioneer Woman Brie Appetizer.

Finding a dish that everyone enjoys may seem impossible.

The Pioneer Woman, on the other hand, claims to have successfully completed the task.

According to celebrity chef and Food Network star Ree Drummond, the brie appetizer is a crowd-pleaser.

It’s easy to see why, with gooey cheese encased in mushrooms and puff pastry.

The recipe begins by sautéing mushrooms according to the author’s instructions in the Super Easy cookbook (find all the details on Food Network’s website).

Drummond cooks cremini mushrooms with onion, garlic, and herbs in a skillet on the stove.

She deglazes the pan with red wine once they’re golden.

She then stirs them “until they’ve absorbed basically all of the wine they can possibly absorb and everything has been reduced,” turning off the heat and allowing them to cool.

The puff pastry is next.

For this brie appetizer, Drummond skips making homemade puff pastry.

Instead, she uses storebought items to make it easier — and less stressful.

“Puff pastry is used to make baked brie.”

“This is frozen puff pastry that I thawed in the fridge overnight,” Drummond said on The Pioneer Woman.

“I took it out about an hour ago, so it’s pretty soft now.”

The next step is to put all of the pieces together.

“Basically,” Drummond explained, “you want to pile the mushrooms right in the center” of the puff pastry.

The wheel of brie sits on top.

“Then you simply bring up the sides of the puff pastry and encase the brie in the pastry.”

Drummond has an elegant — and extremely cheesy — appetizer after baking it seam-side down.

“I adore it,” she exclaimed.

“I think this is lovely, and it’s equally appropriate for a date with your sweetie as it is for a party.”

It’s just one of those things that everyone adores.”

Drummond’s brie puff pastry is still a hit with the crowds at the time of writing.

On the Food Network website, the recipe has a five-star rating, and reviewers rave about it in the comments.

It’s been described as “extremely simple and delicious” and “absolute perfection,” with some commenting on how well it went over at holiday parties.

It was gone in five minutes, according to one reviewer who served it at a Christmas Eve dinner….

