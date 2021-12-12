According to reports, a British version of “SNL” is in the works.

According to Deadline, the new spin-off will be the most high-profile from the long-running NBC variety comedy series.

Lorne Michaels created several iterations, which can be found in China, Germany, Italy, and South Korea.

Representatives from Saturday Night Live are reportedly in London negotiating contract details with Comcast-owned Sky.

NBC Broadway Video is produced by SNL Studios and is produced by Comcast, a media conglomerate.

The show’s creator and executive producer is Michaels, and Sky’s Italian office signed a deal with NBCUniversal International Formats in 2018 to develop a local version of the series.

According to the publication, a slew of British comedians are auditioning for the role.

If the show is picked up for a series, the network will most likely choose an earlier timeslot due to the American show’s late premiere.

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday nights.

Last year, Sky began broadcasting full episodes of NBC’s Saturday Night Live on the Sky Comedy Channel.

After airing for a brief time on ITV4 in 2006, the show was only available on YouTube as short clips.

From 1985 to 1988, Channel 4 broadcasted the British comedy series Saturday Live, which was inspired by Michaels’ show and starred Harry Enfield, Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, and Ben Elton.

Following that, it went to ITV.

Through his work on Saturday Night Live, Michaels has introduced a number of iconic comedians, including the legendary Norm MacDonald, who passed away in September after a battle with cancer.

“I think he meant the world to people there, I could tell you from the number of people I’ve heard from, and the people who’ve gone and talked about Norm,” Michaels said as he prepared for the current season of SNL.

When you work with someone for that long and they make you laugh, you get to know who they are as a person and a friend. I think Norm was one of the funniest people I’ve ever met, and I’d put him in the top five because he’s Canadian.”

“Whenever he was on the show, I was always in,” he said of MacDonald.

