According to reports, a former Ring of Honor star has joined AEW.

Former Ring of Honor star signs with AEW, according to reports.

All of Ring of Honor’s wrestlers are effectively free agents now that the company has gone on hiatus for several months.

All Elite Wrestling has already put a number of their wrestlers to work, signing Jay Lethal to a full-time contract and booking ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods and Prince Nana on a recent episode of AEW Dark.

Brody King has signed with the company, according to Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net.

While in Ring of Honor, the six-foot-five, 285-pounder held the tag team and six-man tag titles, as well as success in New Japan and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

It was during this promotion that King and Malakai Black formed The Kings of the Black Throne.

For nearly three months, the duo has held the PWG World Tag Team Championships.

Fans immediately assumed King was on his way after Black aired a vignette this week teasing that a new member of “The House of Black” would be arriving soon, and after a ceremony with a hooded figure, he whispered “now you’re so much more than a king.”

“I confirmed Brody King’s signing with All Elite Wrestling after speaking with multiple sources,” Haynes wrote.

“When I asked about King’s signing, one source said he was told it was a done deal over Thanksgiving weekend, and that he believes it happened almost immediately after the ROH news.”

