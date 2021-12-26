According to reports, Meghan King, a former cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County,’ divorced her husband Cuffe, Joe Biden’s nephew, two months after their wedding.

According to reports, Meghan King, a former cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County,’ divorced her husband Cuffe, Joe Biden’s nephew, just two months after their wedding.

Meghan King and her husband have reportedly been separated for two months.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum married Cuffe Biden Owens in October, and now a source says the couple is divorcing.

King made her relationship with Owens, who is the nephew of current US President Joe Biden, official on Instagram on September.

This year, the 25th,

Following a tumultuous divorce from her ex-husband Jim Edmonds, King had been tight-lipped about her love life.

Throughout their time on RHOC, the latter and King documented their marriage. After King introduced her new significant other in September, it was on Oct.

The wedding took place on November 11th.

Many fans were taken aback by the quick turnaround and are now perplexed by reports of the couple’s possible divorce.

A source told Page Six, “She has told friends they broke up.”

Neither party has responded to the reports of their breakup as of yet, but Owens’ absence from King’s Instagram feed is noticeable.

On Christmas, King has been posting photos of her children, but her husband has been missing.

In contrast, on other holidays, such as Halloween, King shared a family photo in which everyone dressed up.

King’s most recent photo with Owens was from November.

When the family went to Sea World in San Diego, California, on July 24, they were 24 years old.

At the Southern California amusement park, King was celebrating the birthday of her daughter.

Like Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd from ‘RHOC’ predicted Meghan King Edmonds’ split.

In an interview with Brides, King revealed that she met Owens on a dating app.

It didn’t take long for the couple to meet their parents, and they were soon inseparable.

“We met on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then talked for five hours the first time we spoke,” she said.

“Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis by the time that call ended.

Louis departed in about eight hours.

We were back on the East Coast within a week, meeting his family and beginning to make plans for our future together.

For weeks, we didn’t leave each other.”

“Our love for…,” King continued as he explained what the wedding meant to the couple and why they were marrying.

