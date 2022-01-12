According to reports, Prince William initially refused to attend the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue with Prince Harry.

According to reports, Prince William initially refused to attend the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue alongside Prince Harry.

Prince Harry and Prince William reunited for the unveiling of their mother Princess Diana’s statue at Kensington Palace, months after Prince Harry confirmed a rift with Prince William and described their relationship as one of “space.”

Many people were unsure if Harry would travel to the UK and attend.

However, it’s now being reported that William almost didn’t attend the ceremony because he didn’t want to see his brother.

During the 2019 documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, the Duke of Sussex publicly acknowledged his feud with the Duke of Cambridge for the first time.

“Things happen inexorably.

But we’ll always be brothers because we’re brothers.

“At the moment, we’re definitely on different paths,” Harry told journalist Tom Bradby.

When he and his wife sat down with Oprah Winfrey for their primetime special on March 7, 2021, the prince brought up his older sibling once more.

“I love William to bits,” Harry said when asked about their relationship’s current state.

We’ve both been through hell, and we’ve both had similar experiences, but we’re on different paths.

At the moment, the relationship is space, and time, hopefully, heals all wounds.”

According to a body language expert, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry always hold hands in public.

On what would have been the princess’s 60th birthday, July 1, 2021, the Princess of Wales statue was unveiled.

However, in the months leading up to the event, Harry not only discussed their feud, but he and Meghan also claimed that a member of the royal family made a racist remark about their son prior to his birth.

According to the New York Times, William was so outraged by the allegations that he initially refused to attend the unveiling with his younger brother.

“William was still enraged,” a friend told the newspaper.

“He had decided that he could only give so much.

He simply refused to go [with Harry].”

Finally, the Duke of Cambridge showed up for the ceremony, and the princes put their differences aside for the time being.

Something about their interactions (or lack thereof) on that particular day didn’t go unnoticed, though.

Royals usually put on a brave face in public, but the tension between the princes couldn’t be overlooked that day.

Blanca Cobb, a body language expert, picked up on signs…

