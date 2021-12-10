According to reports, WWE superstar Johnny Gargano is leaving the company and will become a free agent as of tomorrow.

Some fans hoped that after his farewell promo in NXT this week, Johnny Gargano would re-sign with WWE, but that does not appear to be the case, according to a new report from Fightful Select.

Gargano will become a free agent at midnight, according to the report, and will not sign a new contract before then.

Because there is no non-compete clause, he will be free to work wherever he wants, and while we don’t know where he’ll sign next, we do know that WWE tried to sign him multiple times.

According to the report, some people were aware that his contract was about to expire a year ago, and WWE attempted to sign him several times in recent weeks.

When other top NXT names signed new deals in 2019, Gargano didn’t, and several NXT insiders claimed there wasn’t enough incentive for those stars to do so.

Gargano was approached by WWE in October to see if he was interested in a new deal, which was said to be “much better” than his previous contract.

According to sources, Gargano and WWE’s split was “extremely amicable,” and the possibility of future collaboration remains open.

According to the report, Gargano was given a “reasonable overrun” in his farewell promo, which he mentioned during it, and people were pleased with how Grayson Waller’s attack was portrayed on television.

“If there’s one message I want to leave for you guys, it’s that if you bet on yourself, you’ll never fail,” Gargano said during the promo.

And I’m not sure what my immediate future holds; it’s still up in the air; I might do a few things here and there, but I do know one thing for certain: in February, I’ll begin the most important job of my life: I’ll become a father.

He’ll look back and thank you all one day, but I’m really looking forward to it because I’m going to adore that little guy, but right now, the most important thing for me is to worry about Candice and show my son…

