According to research, six out of ten people are eager to expand their skill set and pursue new interests.

According to research, six out of ten people are determined to expand their skill set and take up new hobbies.

Learning to play a favorite song on the guitar and becoming fluent in another language are among the skills that 2,000 UK adults want to acquire, according to a survey.

Others, on the other hand, are eager to expand their artistic abilities by learning to paint or take up photography.

Only 15% of those polled are satisfied with their current skill set, with London (74%) and Wales (70%) leading the learning charge and eager to expand their knowledge.

Learning a new skill is also beneficial to the brain, according to 39% of respondents.

The study, conducted in conjunction with the launch of Fender’s Beginner’s Hub, discovered that more than a third (34%) of people would be proud of themselves if they learned a new skill.

However, 36% believe they are too old to learn new skills, and a quarter of those who believe they have missed out on the opportunity to learn are between the ages of 18 and 24.

Learning a musical instrument was found to be especially beneficial to mental health, with a quarter of adults claiming that it improved their mood.

Pop, rock, and classical music were found to be the most popular ways to unwind, with one in ten preferring metal.

Another 32% said that having a skill or hobby to focus on would help them disconnect from their daily lives.

Seven out of ten people struggle with this, taking more than an hour to unwind once they get home from work.

“Both listening to and playing music is hugely beneficial to us as it is a communicative, practical, relaxing, and creative activity,” says Catherine Loveday, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at the University of Westminster, who has partnered with Fender.

“Learning a new skill has a variety of benefits throughout life, including strengthening brain connections, keeping the brain young, assisting with engagement, and assisting with relaxation.”

A quarter of Britons say embarrassment and shyness would prevent them from learning something new, according to the study.

And 46 percent say their biggest deterrent to starting a new hobby is their fear of failing.

In addition, half of those polled prefer to learn a new skill by using an app on their smartphone or online video content.



