According to rumors, David Tennant could RETURN as Doctor Who, making him the first actor to play the Time Lord twice.

According to rumors, David Tennant could RETURN as Doctor Who, becoming the first actor to play the Time Lord twice.

DAVID Tennant could replace Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who.

Jodie, 39, will leave the show after two specials later this year, making her the first female Time Lord.

If the rumors are true, David, 50, would become the first actor to play the Time Lord in two different series.

It would also reunite him with former showrunner Russell T Davies, who is set to return to the show for the 60th anniversary and beyond, causing outrage among fans.

Russell was in charge from 2005 to 2010, when David took over the role, and he was instrumental in the show’s relaunch becoming one of the BBC’s biggest Saturday night hits.

David also created a stir when he refused to rule out a return to the role, telling Digital Spy, “Never say never.”

“Because there’s that element of fantasy,” he continued, “anything is ultimately possible.”

Nothing should be avoided at all costs.

That’s where I believe madness lies.”

Now, fans claim to have discovered a tip on a fan page claiming that the actor has been contacted by the BBC.

An unnamed BBC source “leaked the information,” according to the Plymouth Herald.

Olly Alexander, who won critical acclaim last year as AIDS sufferer Ritchie Tozer in Russell T Davies’ Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin, was another name mentioned previously.

Olly was said to be Russell’s favorite for the BBC sci-fi role.

In an interview last summer, the frontman of Years and Years attempted to put those rumors to rest.

“Are you going to play Doctor Who?” enquired Capital FM Breakfast host Sonny Jay.

Olly laughed and replied “no.”

Omari Douglas, Olly’s It’s A Sin co-star, was also a frontrunner to replace Jodie in the iconic role.

“As ever, bosses are keeping quiet about what they have planned,” a BBC insider told The Sun.

“However, with filming for episodes in 2022 still underway, Jodie’s doctor has a lot more to look forward to.”