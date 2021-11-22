According to sources, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘provoked Royals,’ but the Queen “didn’t want to be dragged down rabbit hole.”

Despite Meghan and Harry’s “provocative” explosive public interviews this year, senior royal aides consistently refused to be drawn into a public war of words.

This comes as the Royal Family and the Queen prepare to sue the BBC over a shocking documentary that aired last night after they were denied access to it beforehand.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also sat down with Oprah Winfrey in March and have since appeared in a slew of podcasts and interviews, all of which the royals claim “provoked” them.

“No one wanted to be dragged down that particular rabbit hole, no matter how egregiously people were being provoked by the Sussexes,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“The palace mantra was that a period of silence would be beneficial in removing the toxicity from the situation, with the Queen even issuing a personal statement making clear that there were matters they needed to deal with privately as a family.”

The Queen has joined Princes Charles and William in warning the BBC that they could cut off all ties with it.

For what is believed to be the first time, they are going to complain to regulator Ofcom as a group.

Despite requests, the BBC refused to show the two-part documentary The Princes and the Press to the Royal Family.

The royals’ right to respond is also said to have been denied by the broadcaster, amid reports that the programme will allege that feuding siblings Princes William and Harry instructed courtiers to spread false information about each other in the press.

If the claims aren’t removed, senior palace sources say the Queen, Charles, and William could impose a boycott on the national broadcaster.

Anti-monarchist presenter Amol Rajan, 38, is the host of the BBC2 show.

Last night, senior royals, according to The Sun, put lawyers on high alert.

“Nothing is off the table,” a senior royal source said.

The Sun on Sunday reported last week that senior royals were told they could sue Netflix over their portrayal in The Crown.

The Queen, Charles, and William’s spokespeople declined to comment.

“The programme is about how royal journalism is done and features a range of journalists,” according to the BBC.

According to TV insiders, BBC guidelines require news and current affairs documentaries to provide appropriate rights of reply.

