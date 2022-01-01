According to Teen Mom fans, David Merz, Debra Danielson’s husband, and Farrah Abraham’s mother, Debra Abraham, appear’miserable’ in a rare video together.

According to Teen Mom fans, Debra Danielson’s husband David Merz and Farrah Abraham’s mother Debra Abraham appear “miserable” in a rare video together.

Debra Danielson, FARRAH Abraham’s mother, shared a rare video of her husband, David Merz, standing next to her, who many observers said appeared unhappy.

Debra, 64, posted the video to Instagram to express her gratitude for a special holiday present from her husband.

David, on the other hand, remained emotionless in the video, keeping his arms folded and barely speaking above a whisper.

“Everybody keeps asking me about you, David,” the Teen Mom mom began her video.

I informed them that you had been extremely busy assisting sick people with covid and other issues.

And I know you’ve had a difficult year.

“However, I’d like to tell you about my husband’s big gift this year.”

I’m ecstatic, and I adore it, and I just wanted to express my gratitude.”

“Thank you,” David said as he turned his head to his wife with his arms folded.

Debra went on to reveal her gift, a “remembrance gate” outside her home to help her and her husband remember “very special people” in their lives.

While Debra praised her partner, David remained motionless and expressionless.

It didn’t go unnoticed on the social media platform.

“He doesn’t appear to be in the best of moods.

One user said, “I’m fed up with the world.”

“But he’s never seemed happy, so I’m not sure.”

“Dude, he’s not giving off any positive vibes at all,” another person added.

I wouldn’t have uploaded this if it wasn’t such a disaster.”

“Smile David,” said a third, trying to cheer up the doctor.

You have the love of a lovely, fun-loving lady.

“What’s the harm in smiling?”

Still, one supporter offered a different kind of assistance: “Dr.

If you’re being held against your will, blink twice!!! That poor man looks miserable!”

Despite rumors that they have split up, Debra insists that she and her husband are still together. She calls him her “perfect match.”

The Teen Mom star has spent months promoting her rap career and has only shared a few photos with her boyfriend.

She revealed to The Sun in April that her husband has assisted her in “healing” from previous “dysfunctional” relationships.

Despite some fans’ claims that they broke up over the subject matter of her recent music releases, the reality star insisted, “We are doing awesome.”

“The album is about my datingfiancé journey,” she said ahead of the album’s release.

“My husband is the ideal person to help me heal and realize how dysfunctional these others were.”

“My song ‘In Love With Me’ is one of my most popular on 420…

