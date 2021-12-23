According to Teen Mom fans, Jenelle Evans and her daughter Ensley, 4, appear to be ‘TWINS’ in a childhood photo of the reality star.

According to Teen Mom fans, Jenelle Evans and her daughter Ensley, 4, appear to be ‘TWINS’ in a childhood photo.

Jenelle, 30, posted a throwback photo to Reddit.

A pink and white striped shirt was worn by the former Teen Mom 2 star in the photo.

Her long black hair was pulled up by a white bow and combed backwards.

As she smiled at the camera, the MTV star seemed to be in good spirits.

Jenelle’s photo was taken at an unknown time.

Jenelle is the mother of three children: Jace, 11, Kaiser, 6, and Ensley, four. She is married to David Eason, 33.

When Redditors noticed how much Jenelle and her daughter resembled each other, they flocked to the comments section.

“I thought this was Ensley until I read a Jenelle comment,” one Teen Mom fan said.

“Ensley now just looks like Jenelle to me after seeing this,” another Teen Mom fan said.

“I’ve always thought Ensley was Jenelle’s face on David’s head,” a third Teen Mom said.

“This pic is 100% a JaceEnsley mashup,” a fourth person wrote.

“The individual features are Ensley, but something is different overall, must be the head, and she has more of David’s nose,” a commentator continued.

Ensley’s smile, however, is undeniably his.”

Her “hilarious” video with her husband David had previously been mocked by Teen Mom fans.

The couple stopped at a gas station to celebrate Jenelle’s 30th birthday in the TikTok video.

The MTV mom was dressed in a short red dress that hugged her curves, black heels, and a jacket.

David wore a brown jacket, blue jeans, and a brown button-down shirt.

While filling up the car with gas, the two took turns in front of the camera, posing in sexy poses.

The TV star parted her lips while holding the gas pump and bringing it closer to her face to the Black Eyed Peas’ Boom Boom Pow song.

Jenelle was caught on camera straddling the back of their car, twerking in her revealing outfit.

David continued to twirl a squeegee around his fingers while his wife washed the windshield with another squeegee.

David finished the video by throwing empty bags at the camera.

“Birthday gas station TikTok,” Jenelle captioned the image.

Angry viewers then took to the comments section to express their outrage.

“Please tell me someone else is driving,” one person wrote.

“The bar…,” someone else added.

