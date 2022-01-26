According to the Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten’s Iceberg Salad has the’simplest ingredients,’ but the’result is divine.’

If you’re looking for a simple Barefoot Contessa salad, try Ina Garten’s iceberg salad.

It’s the Barefoot Contessa’s take on a classic and the epitome of a Barefoot Contessa recipe.

Garten maintains the dish’s traditional elements while infusing it with additional flavor.

Garten’s recipe testing procedure is lengthy.

But she couldn’t wait until lunchtime to eat this iceberg salad she made one morning.

In her 2014 Barefoot Contessa cookbook, Make It Ahead, Garten begins, “This salad has the simplest ingredients.”

“But believe me when I say the end result is divine!”

“I tested it one morning, and we couldn’t wait to eat it for lunch,” Garten said of the salad.

“All the ingredients can be prepped in advance and assembled before serving,” Garten wrote in her recipe notes.

Garten’s iceberg salad is not only delicious, but it also takes only 30 minutes to prepare, according to Food Network.

Garten uses a food processor to make a creamy dressing, which is one of the many gadgets the Barefoot Contessa keeps in her kitchen.

To make a vegetable mixture, she chops radishes, scallions, and celery.

All that’s left to do now is assemble the salad after the dressing has been made and the vegetables have been chopped.

On a plate, Garten places a large serving of iceberg lettuce.

After that, drizzle a generous amount of the dressing over a spoonful of the vegetable mixture.

Finally, Garten adds salt and pepper to any remaining blue cheese from the dressing.

Garten recommends using a finishing salt, such as fleur de sel, for this step.

How easy is that, as Garten often says? There’s no cooking involved, unless you count melting Roquefort blue cheese in the microwave.

According to reviewers, the dressing is the real star of Garten’s iceberg salad, not the crunchy lettuce or vegetables.

The salad is well-liked by those who have made it at home.

It’s been described as “outstanding,” “easy to make,” and “very creamy,” among other things, by reviewers.

One person wrote, “I have to agree with all of the other reviews here, this dressing was delicious and perfect for our wedge salads.”

Another reviewer said, "This is the best Roquefort dressing ever! It gets better the next day."

