According to the ‘Barefoot Contessa’ star, Ina Garten’s Easy Chicken Pot Pie Soup is the “ultimate comfort food.”

According to the ‘Barefoot Contessa,’ Ina Garten’s Easy Chicken Pot Pie Soup is the ‘Ultimate Comfort Food.’

“There are many foods that are universally comforting,” she wrote in the introduction.

A mixed green salad is probably not anyone’s idea of comfort food.

“But chicken soup?” you might wonder.

“I developed chicken pot pie soup for this book,” she continued, “a mash-up of classic chicken soup and chicken pot pie that hits all the right notes when you’re tired or cranky.”

On February 1, 2022,

2, Garten posted a photo of the delectable dish to Instagram.

“Chicken pot pie soup is the ultimate comfort food on a cold day,” she wrote in the caption, “but this is made with fennel, tarragon, and sherry, and has puff pastry croutons on top, so it’s no ordinary chicken soup!”

“It took me a long time to get the recipe right, but it was so worth it!” Garten added.

Her fans loved the look of the hearty soup and were completely smitten with the adorable puff pastry crouton idea, according to the comments on the Instagram post.

To get the best flavor, start by roasting the chicken in Garten’s chicken pot pie soup recipe.

She removes the skin, pulls the meat from the bone, and dices the chicken after it has cooled slightly.

She makes the soup by melting butter in a pan and sautéing chopped leeks, chopped fennel, and diced carrots for 10 to 15 minutes over medium-high heat.

Garlic, tarragon, flour, cream sherry, chicken stock, salt, pepper, and a parmesan rind are added by the Barefoot Contessa.

She brings the soup to a boil, then reduces the heat to low and leaves it to simmer for 20 minutes, covered.

Garten adds the chicken, peas, and pearl onions to the soup and cooks it for another five minutes.

She takes the cheese rind out of the soup, adds more cream sherry and fresh parsley, and tops it with puff pastry croutons.

With her puff pastry croutons, Garten elevates the soup to a new level.

Garten flours a board and rolling pin, unfolds a sheet of puff pastry after defrosting it overnight in the refrigerator.

