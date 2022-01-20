According to the ‘Barefoot Contessa’ star, Ina Garten’s hearty soup recipe is “delicious and so good for you.”

Ina Garten enjoys making hearty homemade soups, and it’s even better when the recipe is packed with nutritious vegetables.

Thanks to Garten’s pro tip, the Barefoot Contessa star makes a delicious split pea soup with the perfect texture.

On an episode of Barefoot Contessa, Garten demonstrated how to make her easy Parker’s split pea soup recipe.

In a pan with olive oil, she first added chopped yellow onions.

The Food Network host explained, “I always put the onions in first because they don’t burn as easily as garlic.”

She added chopped carrots, diced potatoes, and chicken stock to the pot along with minced garlic, salt, pepper, and dried oregano.

The Barefoot Contessa star shared an easy tip for the best soup texture: she didn’t add the split peas all at once to the pot.

Garten explained, “I’m only going to put in about one and a half cups at first so it makes a really thick soup.”

“Then about halfway through cooking, I add the rest, so it’s really chunky… just the bite of split peas.”

“It’s going to be a really nice soup to come home to,” she said after simmering the soup for 40 minutes.

Garten then added a half cup of split peas.

“The split peas that are already in there become really soft and the soup becomes really rich and thick,” she explained.

“And then these split peas will cook a little less, giving them a bit of bite, which is really good.”

Both textures appeal to me.”

She let the soup simmer for another 40 minutes.

“It’ll be rich and delicious, and it’ll be great for you,” she predicted.

On the Food Network website, you can get the full recipe.

Garten came up with a unique way to elevate split pea soup, and it’s all thanks to a childhood memory.

“A bowl of split pea soup is one of my all-time favorite comfort foods,” she wrote in the introduction to one of her split pea soup recipes, “dating back to the days when my mother served us canned pea soup with cut-up hot dogs (very ’50s!).”

“Now I prefer a big pot of homemade soup to serve with sautéed kielbasa on top,” the Barefoot Contessa star added.

The earthy, creamy soup contrasts beautifully with the crispy, spicy…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.