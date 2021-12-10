According to the cookbook author, Nigella Lawson’s Christmas Cookies are “as easy as anything.”

According to Nigella Lawson, making her Christmas cookies is “as easy as anything.”

It’s that time of year to bring out your old Christmas cookie recipes once more.

Along with Nigella Lawson’s Christmas cookies, serve old favorites.

Lawson — and reviewers — adore the recipe because it’s chocolatey, festive, and simple to make.

The celebrity chef’s holiday cookies may become a year-round thing after a bite or two.

Lawson’s decadent Christmas Chocolate Cookies were first published in her 2008 cookbook, Nigella Christmas.

In a nutshell, they’re chocolate cookies with more chocolate — yes, even more chocolate — and sprinkles on top.

Lawson’s Christmas cookies are, above all, easy to make.

On Nigella’s Christmas Kitchen, she called them “a doddle to make,” and on her Nigella website, she called them “as easy as anything.”

So why are they so simple to make? Because the food processor takes care of the majority of the work.

Butter, sugar, baking soda, and other cookie staples are combined by Lawson.

—and the dough will be ready in no time.

“You’ll have a very soft, brown sticky,” she explained, “but don’t worry because you’re not going to roll anything out.”

“All you’re doing is pinching out walnut-sized chunks of dough and rolling them in your hands.”

When Lawson’s Christmas cookies are done baking and have a crackly top, don’t be alarmed.

According to Lawson, everything is fine.

“When you remove the biscuits from the oven, you’ll notice that they have a cracked appearance.

But I adore how it makes them look so cozy and homey.”

The crackly tops will be hidden beneath a ribbon of what Lawson refers to as “Christmas glaze,” which is a mixture of powdered sugar and vanilla that Lawson coats each cookie in after they’ve cooled.

Finally, she strews red, green, and white sprinkles liberally throughout the cake.

Everyone who has baked Lawson’s Christmas cookies at home seems to enjoy them just as much as she does.

One positive review after another can be found in the comments section of Lawson’s website for this recipe.

“These are the easiest, most delicious, and most beautiful cookies I’ve ever made.

“How can such an easy recipe turn into the best biscuits I’ve ever made!! So buttery, perfect sweetness and texture of my dreams,” one person added.

Who has more experience than Lawson?

