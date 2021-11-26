According to the Costumer for ‘Gilmore Girls,’ Luke Danes only had one hat.

When you think of Gilmore Girls, a lot of things come to mind.

Consider Rory and Lorelai’s enthrallingly complicated relationship.

You’re probably also thinking about Kirk working anywhere and everywhere on a whim, Taylor’s general absurdity, Team Jess vs. Team Dean vs. Team Logan, and other things.

But Luke Danes and his iconic wardrobe are unmistakable.

Luke could always be counted on to wear the same thing, including a cynical look and sarcastic words, no matter how chaotic the lives of the Gilmore Girls were.

Now we learn that the blue cap is the only one he’s ever worn, despite the fact that the series has been running for seven years!

Gilmore Girls premiered 21 years ago today, introducing us to one of television’s greatest mother-daughter duos, blessing us with endlessly quotable dialogue, and inspiring generations to yearn to live in the quaint yet wildly quirky Stars Hollow.

If you’ve seen the show at least once, you’re probably picturing Luke Danes’ entire ensemble right now.

While many characters have distinct personalities and styles, Luke has a level of predictability all his own.

Luke wears a flannel shirt, jeans, and a backward blue baseball cap in nearly every episode.

On occasion, you’ll see him dressed up for a date, replacing his flannels with a button-up and ditching his traditional blue cap for sleek hair.

In most episodes, however, the only real difference is a slightly different color flannel.

The predictability is so real that when he isn’t in it, both viewers and Stars Hollow characters are surprised.

You can’t count how many people in town have made jokes about it, let alone how many times Lorelai has tried to buy him new clothes and play dress-up with him.

Hello, old pal.

(hashtag)Luke'sHat (hashtag)GilmoreGirls

Luke has worn hundreds of different flannel combinations, but only one hat.

While we know it’s supposed to be just one old hat in the show, a Gilmore Girls set worker confirms that it was only one hat in real life as well.

Valerie Campbell, according to Teen Vogue Key Set Customer, has told fans,

“For Luke, there was an entire closet full of flannel, but he…

